Mike in the Night 617 - The Heat is On!, World wide censorship ahead, Migrant wars, Civil Unrest
Mike Martins Channel
Mike Martins Channel
179 followers
30 views • 1 day ago

Season 32 EP 7


Welcome to the family,

Don't Forget to join The channel here on YouTube to support us!


You've just stepped into Mike in the Night — a place where critical thinking, real conversations, and uncensored truth still exist. I'm Mike Martins, and for over a decade, I’ve been connecting with people around the world to expose the cracks in the system, dive deep into global trends, and discuss the topics the mainstream avoids.


This isn’t just a show — it’s a community. We talk about housing bubbles, government overreach, freedom of speech, economic collapse, manufactured crises, and the mass exodus of our youth. We ask the tough questions, and we aren't afraid to speak our minds.


If you're tired of the noise, censorship, and sugarcoated lies — you're in the right place.


Subscribe, stay informed, and never stop questioning.

Welcome to Mike in the Night.


Israel, Gaza City, Nasser Hospital, War Crimes, Ceasefire, Humanitarian Aid,

Donald Trump, Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, US Politics, Trade Tariffs, Fentanyl Crisis,

France Elections, Emmanuel Macron, French Budget, Kyiv Attack, Russian Missiles, Ukraine War,

Syria Strike, Damascus, Vietnam Floods

israeldonald trumpemmanuel macronwar crimesus politicshumanitarian aidtaylor swiftceasefirefentanyl crisistravis kelcegaza citynasser hospitaltrade tariffsfrance elections
