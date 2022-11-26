Reiner Fuellmich – Suddenly Changed? Personality Changes After mRNA Injection

In the first session Prof. Dr. med. Sucharit Bhakdi and his wife Prof. Dr. Karina Reiss reported about new findings concerning the effects of the mRNA-vaccine technologies, which are according to the other sides plan – Mister Global´s plan – supposed to beused for all so-called vaccines, including for example: measles, the flu, etc.





They do not only cause physical damages but they also damage the small capillaries in the brain, override the blood-brain barrier and leads to massive personality changes. Literally breaking the will of some of those receiving the shots.





Author and Journalist Dr. Naomi Wolf explains what this looks like in real life and Psychiatrist Dr. Peter Breggin explains how there are disturbing parallels to the effects of lobotomy, which most people only know from the movie: “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and which is beyond any doubt one of the most brutal, yes savage crimes against humanity ever committed.





This session is not necessarily fun to watch, but it is very important for all of us to know and understand what this mRNA injection is doing to those who get the shots.





Only then will we be able to understand why so many people who received these shots, simply cannot be reached by us anymore.





This video was originally uploaded to Rumble.





