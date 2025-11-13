Obamacare Crash The US Health Care System— Meet Jonathan Gruber!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SHOCK VIDEO: Watch The Architect Of Obamacare Confess That The Democrats Designed The So-Called 'Health Care Overhaul' To Triple Prices & Ultimately Crash The US Health Care System— Meet Jonathan Gruber! Remember, The Democrats Pushed A 43-Day Ongoing Shutdown In The Name Of Preserving Obamacare- Claiming It Saved Americans Money- When In Fact, It Increased Health Care Costs BY DESIGN! This Report Exposes Why The Dems Were So Desperate To Keep The Government Shut Down!