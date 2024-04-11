Create New Account
Identify TransHumans 8
Dr.Paolo Investigates
Infertility



Sources:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=65xLByzT1l0 "I, Pet Goat II" by - Heliofant

https://usawatchdog.com/fda-cdc-destroyed-ivermectin-to-inject-cv19-bioweapon-vax-dr-pierre-kory/ Menstrual Irregularity

https://mycyclestory.com/about-us/ USA Survey of Menstrual Irregularity

https://www.bitchute.com/video/sUVTBdY2okBN/ birth Rate drops Remarque88

https://www.globalresearch.ca/dr-naomi-wolf-uncovers-pfizer-depopulation-agenda-evidenced-its-own-documents/5821250 CH birth drops

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9naLs8Bx4mDV/ Spanish Maternity Doctor talks about pregnancy and mutagenesis.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/lJu6uOOH29Y9/ Baby Death Cremations

https://rumble.com/v2a5fpw-dr-arne-burkhardt-confirms-sperm-has-been-almost-entirely-replaced-by-spike.html Arne Says Sperm no good.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/warning-covid-vaccine-spike-protein-shedding-damages-placenta-we-are-being-experimented-on/

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/covid-vaccine-mrna-can-spread-systemically-placenta-and-infants-women-vaccinated-during

https://rumble.com/v1mdsw8-impotence-erectile-dysfunction-and-multiple-prostate-problems-appear-after-.html

https://www.eastonspectator.com/2021/11/23/15-stillborn-deaths-in-24-hours-rallylions-gate-hospital/

Keywords
healthabortionbabiesreproductivebirthcyclebabycastmiscarriagespermmenstruationfertilizationcopulationplacentapregancydecidual

