Identify TransHumans 8

Infertility
Sources:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=65xLByzT1l0 "I, Pet Goat II" by - Heliofant
https://usawatchdog.com/fda-cdc-destroyed-ivermectin-to-inject-cv19-bioweapon-vax-dr-pierre-kory/ Menstrual Irregularity
https://mycyclestory.com/about-us/ USA Survey of Menstrual Irregularity
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sUVTBdY2okBN/ birth Rate drops Remarque88
https://www.globalresearch.ca/dr-naomi-wolf-uncovers-pfizer-depopulation-agenda-evidenced-its-own-documents/5821250 CH birth drops
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9naLs8Bx4mDV/ Spanish Maternity Doctor talks about pregnancy and mutagenesis.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lJu6uOOH29Y9/ Baby Death Cremations
https://rumble.com/v2a5fpw-dr-arne-burkhardt-confirms-sperm-has-been-almost-entirely-replaced-by-spike.html Arne Says Sperm no good.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/warning-covid-vaccine-spike-protein-shedding-damages-placenta-we-are-being-experimented-on/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/covid-vaccine-mrna-can-spread-systemically-placenta-and-infants-women-vaccinated-during
https://rumble.com/v1mdsw8-impotence-erectile-dysfunction-and-multiple-prostate-problems-appear-after-.html
https://www.eastonspectator.com/2021/11/23/15-stillborn-deaths-in-24-hours-rallylions-gate-hospital/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.