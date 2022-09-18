Tenacity is what is needed to win this war!

Video extracted from the speech in Spanish of Dr Gustavo Salle Lorier.

This brief video demonstrates that if each one can do something to stop this tyranny and false narrative of this chemical warfare, we can win this war and live in peace!

If you want to watch the original video, this is the link: https://www.bitchute.com/video/oxKe1Aod2XmR/



We apologize this video is in Spanish and not translated to English.







¡Tenacidad es lo que se necesita para ganar esta guerra!

Video extraído del discurso en español del Dr. Gustavo Salle Lorier.

Este breve video demuestra que, si cada uno puede hacer algo para detener esta tiranía y la falsa narrativa de esta guerra química, ¡podemos ganar esta guerra y vivir en Paz!

Si desean mirar el video original, esta es la dirección: https://www.bitchute.com/video/oxKe1Aod2XmR/

