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More proof we are under a Zionist World Order ... and being ran by Constitutionally Banned foreign agents at war with the Foundations of the nation!
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27 views • August 11, 2020
These making on the fly changes to the foundations of our nation are constitutionally banned foreign agents! This further exposes why Zionist parasites that took over our nation from the 1860's onward wanted to remove the moral foundations of our nation...
NOTE ALL FOREIGN AGENTS WERE BANNED FROM AMERICA since 1819: See TONA references in the articles link at the bottom of this section.
https://conservative-headlines.org/89-of-our-senators-and-congress-hold-dual-citizenship-with-israel/
The NWO agenda is posted at 1776Reloaded.org, go to left Margin, NWO-101 link...
Also see articles at BIN that expose why Duel Israel Nationals / BAR attorneys were banned from, Government Office in America:
https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/stories/?uid=713008
NOTE ALL FOREIGN AGENTS WERE BANNED FROM AMERICA since 1819: See TONA references in the articles link at the bottom of this section.
https://conservative-headlines.org/89-of-our-senators-and-congress-hold-dual-citizenship-with-israel/
The NWO agenda is posted at 1776Reloaded.org, go to left Margin, NWO-101 link...
Also see articles at BIN that expose why Duel Israel Nationals / BAR attorneys were banned from, Government Office in America:
https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/stories/?uid=713008
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