ALEX JONES [2 of 2] Sunday 8/21/22 • ROBERT BARNES, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

SUNDAY EMERGENCY BROADCAST: CAR BOMBING OF RUSSIAN NATIONALIST LEADER’S DAUGHTER THREATENS WWIII-LEVEL ESCALATION OF WAR IN UKRAINEMeanwhile, the MSM claims with no evidence car bombing was a "false flag" meant as pretext for Russia to expand war in Ukraine -- tune in and share this critical link!

Attorney Robert Barnes joins the broadcast to discuss how this attack shows the globalists are losing the Ukraine war and are desperate to ramp up the conflict.

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