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EntertheStars: EMBERS: The World Without Memory - a 2015 'Virus' Amnesia Film Decoded! [23.05.2022]
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71 views • May 24, 2022
-> Forgetting Smell & Taste and the White Horse Riding!
Predictive Programming (MKultra): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Subliminal Messages: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=subliminal+messages+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Social Engineering: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
The film released when John Ritter would have been 66 years and 366 days old! (Apollo numbers) It stars his son, Jason. Covid Programming in 2015 Film "EMBERS"...The White Horse Riding. Forgetting smell and taste.. Amnesia.
Links:
Embers (2015) - IMDb: In a dystopian future, an unidentified virus has caused a neurological disease of global proportions, decimating the majority of the earth's population.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3503460/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Embers_(2015_film)
https://www.independent.co.uk/asia/china/gucci-adidas-sun-umbrella-rain-b2083608.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Parasol_cell
https://image.shutterstock.com/shutterstock/photos/1612054372/display_1500/stock-vector-anatomy-of-the-retina-rods-and-cones-1612054372.jpg
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8392789/
2,003 views Streamed live 2 hours ago
EntertheStars
107K subscribers
https://youtu.be/7R23Ft0B-Ms
https://www.youtube.com/c/Enterthe5t4rzEnterthestars
Predictive Programming (MKultra): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Subliminal Messages: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=subliminal+messages+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Social Engineering: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
The film released when John Ritter would have been 66 years and 366 days old! (Apollo numbers) It stars his son, Jason. Covid Programming in 2015 Film "EMBERS"...The White Horse Riding. Forgetting smell and taste.. Amnesia.
Links:
Embers (2015) - IMDb: In a dystopian future, an unidentified virus has caused a neurological disease of global proportions, decimating the majority of the earth's population.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3503460/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Embers_(2015_film)
https://www.independent.co.uk/asia/china/gucci-adidas-sun-umbrella-rain-b2083608.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Parasol_cell
https://image.shutterstock.com/shutterstock/photos/1612054372/display_1500/stock-vector-anatomy-of-the-retina-rods-and-cones-1612054372.jpg
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8392789/
2,003 views Streamed live 2 hours ago
EntertheStars
107K subscribers
https://youtu.be/7R23Ft0B-Ms
https://www.youtube.com/c/Enterthe5t4rzEnterthestars
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