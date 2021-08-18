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The Secret About Obamacare: What They Won’t Tell You!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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91 views • August 18, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3191/the-most-honest-modern-woman-is-back-call-in-show-january-22nd-2016
Soundcloud: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3191/the-most-honest-modern-woman-is-back-call-in-show-january-22nd-2016

Question: “I'm done with the ‘Affordable’ Care Act. I'm not renewing and I will accept the tax penalty when I file 2016 taxes. My reasoning is that instead of paying $2500 a year for something that may or may not happen, why not pay the penalty, sock the insurance stipend away in a savings account for when I need healthcare?"

"I would rather be in control of my money, in control of my life (to whatever degree), and give the proverbial middle finger to the state (whilst handing over my tax penalty with my free hand. What do you think of the ‘Affordable’ Care Act and people like myself who are making the decision to forgo insurance coverage due to the cost?”

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Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

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