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The Secret About Obamacare: What They Won’t Tell You!
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91 views • August 18, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3191/the-most-honest-modern-woman-is-back-call-in-show-january-22nd-2016
Soundcloud: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3191/the-most-honest-modern-woman-is-back-call-in-show-january-22nd-2016
Question: “I'm done with the ‘Affordable’ Care Act. I'm not renewing and I will accept the tax penalty when I file 2016 taxes. My reasoning is that instead of paying $2500 a year for something that may or may not happen, why not pay the penalty, sock the insurance stipend away in a savings account for when I need healthcare?"
"I would rather be in control of my money, in control of my life (to whatever degree), and give the proverbial middle finger to the state (whilst handing over my tax penalty with my free hand. What do you think of the ‘Affordable’ Care Act and people like myself who are making the decision to forgo insurance coverage due to the cost?”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3191/the-most-honest-modern-woman-is-back-call-in-show-january-22nd-2016
Question: “I'm done with the ‘Affordable’ Care Act. I'm not renewing and I will accept the tax penalty when I file 2016 taxes. My reasoning is that instead of paying $2500 a year for something that may or may not happen, why not pay the penalty, sock the insurance stipend away in a savings account for when I need healthcare?"
"I would rather be in control of my money, in control of my life (to whatever degree), and give the proverbial middle finger to the state (whilst handing over my tax penalty with my free hand. What do you think of the ‘Affordable’ Care Act and people like myself who are making the decision to forgo insurance coverage due to the cost?”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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