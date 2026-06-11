Where to trade Space X Pre-Launch?

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Not financial advise.
For educational purposes ONLY.
Space X launches THIS Friday.
If you want to trade it, I go over MY opinions on the chart and share at least 3 places to trade the volatility.
Links mentioned:
https://linktr.ee/Integritydesign
What do YOU think will happen? Pump?... or Dump?