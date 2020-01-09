[Jan 9, 2020] Declaring the End from the Beginning - Part 5 of 20: Earth Moving or the Sun, Moon and Stars? (22.7K views on YouTube)

How should we view the book of Genesis? It is the foundation of the Holy Bible. Is it literal or figurative poetry? This is Part 5 of a 20 Part presentation I gave at the Declaring the End from the Beginning Isaiah 46:10 Conference in February of 2019. It deals with the question: Is the Earth in motion or are the sun, moon and stars? What does the Bible have to say about this issue?See also: World Upside Down (Biblical Earth Documentary 2020):For those interested in watching this whole series in order, please check out the playlist I created for this series:It is my desire to continue to put out free content for you (including lectures like this from conferences I've done). But YouTube demonetizes many of my videos and appears to have been shadow-banning a lot of my content, resulting in a massive cut in our monthly revenue. I don't have a Patreon account (primarily because they are censoring just as much as YouTube and other larger platforms), so if you'd like to support what I do so that I can continue doing it, please go here:If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.Support donations can be made here:geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science