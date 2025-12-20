© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Collective Punishment and National Judgement
- Collective punishment is real and consistent with the Bible.
- National Judgement is Collective punishment -- the good and bad and young and old alike are affected. by national judgement when a nations goes off course and reject the First Commandment, and all the others.
- Examples of collective punishment, so-called "blood libel," and group guilt.
- The Ten Commandments are God's law for all nations. Deuteronomy 28 outlines the consequences for the nation as a whole, for obedience to and rebellion from this national Law.
Fritz Berggren
www.bloodandfaith.com
