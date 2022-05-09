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Watch Putin's speech as Russia commemorates Victory Day (female translator, MIRRORED)
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355 views • May 09, 2022
Watch Putin's speech as Russia commemorates Victory Day (female translator, MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel CNN at:-
https://youtu.be/n5frNSq76zk
Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at an annual military parade in Red Square, Moscow, as the country celebrated its Victory Day, commemorating the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945. #CNN #News
Mirrored from You Tube channel CNN at:-
https://youtu.be/n5frNSq76zk
Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at an annual military parade in Red Square, Moscow, as the country celebrated its Victory Day, commemorating the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945. #CNN #News
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