"Cured My Allergies" - Dr. Richard Urso Details Two Essential Vitamins for Health

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Vitamin K2 - reduces the risk of stroke and heart attack by 50% and reduces the risk of bone fracture by 83%.
Vitamin D - boosts the immune system, has a 30% to 40% reduction in cancer, and can alleviate allergies.
"If you [take] those two things, you're doing wonderful."
Full Video: https://www.theepochtimes.com/part-2-dr-richard-urso-big-pharma-makes-billions-by-rebranding-existing-drugs-as-new-products_4417570.html