BECOMING AN AMERICAN NATIONAL | STEPS TO FREEDOM WITH DENNIS KNILL - AZ ASSEMBLY CHAIRMAN

GO TO sovereignnational.us"Only a virtuous people are capable of freedom. As Nations become corrupt and vicious, they have more need of masters"-Benjamin Franklin-ssbamerica.comassemblytraining.ustheamericanstatesassembly.netannavonreitz.comTime to DecipherBy Anna Von ReitzThere's no money. There's no law.Whether it is a terrifying unseen blood-drinking "god" or an invisible virus, the story is always the same. They use fear and lust and lies to get whatever they want, and then tell some more lies and blame someone else for it.It's time to leave BabylonWe have divine origins. We are created-- literally-- by a divine spark, that occurs at the moment of fertilization. This flash of light and the combining of our unique DNA is our actual "moment of birth" but the vermin among us have attempted to separate us from our actual origin and to substitute a different point of origin, which is not an "origin" but merely an event in our ongoing lifecycle: our physical separation from our Mother.We no longer place any faith in them and their "products"--- their pieces of paper and little idols made out of metal, their twisted dishonest language known as "legalese"--- none of it.FULL ARTICLE AND QUOTES PULLED FROM: