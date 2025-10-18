BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Understanding the Book of Ephesians
Bible Study Book of Enoch
Bible Study Book of Enoch
43 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • 2 days ago

Ch1-3 Our Blessings in Christ


Chapter 1

v1-14 – Understanding our Spiritual Position by Trusting in Christ

v15-23 – Paul's prayer for our understanding of our blessings, duties and strength in Christ

Chapter 2 

v1-10 – By Grace are ye saved…

v11-22 – One Body, One Spirit

Chapter 3 

v1-21 – Paul explains the Mystery of Christ (blessing, duty and strength)


Ch 4-6 Our Duties & Strength in Christ


Chapter 4 

v1-16 – Duty to Walk in Unity

v17-32 – Duty to Walk in Purity

Chapter 5 

v1-21 – Duty to Walk in Love and Light

v22-33 – Duty among husbands and wives (parallel to Christ and church)

Chapter 6 

v1-9 – Duty among parents and children, servants and masters

v10-24 – The Armor of God (strength)

Keywords
holy spiritgracechristpaulblessingsephesiansmysteryarmor of god
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy