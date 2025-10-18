Understanding the Book of Ephesians

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ch1-3 Our Blessings in Christ
Chapter 1
v1-14 – Understanding our Spiritual Position by Trusting in Christ
v15-23 – Paul's prayer for our understanding of our blessings, duties and strength in Christ
Chapter 2
v1-10 – By Grace are ye saved…
v11-22 – One Body, One Spirit
Chapter 3
v1-21 – Paul explains the Mystery of Christ (blessing, duty and strength)
Ch 4-6 Our Duties & Strength in Christ
Chapter 4
v1-16 – Duty to Walk in Unity
v17-32 – Duty to Walk in Purity
Chapter 5
v1-21 – Duty to Walk in Love and Light
v22-33 – Duty among husbands and wives (parallel to Christ and church)
Chapter 6
v1-9 – Duty among parents and children, servants and masters
v10-24 – The Armor of God (strength)