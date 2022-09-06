GA & IN Massive Flood, OH Tornado, MSM Admits Nanotech Weather, Nano Evidence On Radar, & More

Articles that I can't link to, but you can access by searching the titles, need circulating. Floodlist site & a few articles are linked to below.





Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have

a PayPal account under [email protected]

Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.





Please subscribe to my backup channels on YT, odysee, & Bitchute; links are below.

neverlosetruth2

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIle...

neverlosetruth3

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPt...

odysee

https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU...

https://floodlist.com/news

https://testing.gecko.me/2022/03/28/s...

https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/e...

https://www.wkyt.com/2022/09/04/flood...

https://www.theguardian.com/environme...

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/new...

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/money/con...

https://public.wmo.int/en/resources/b...

https://www.scientificamerican.com/ar...





Shared from and subscribe to:

neverlosetruth

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iDLeNSGfowadOuJ8RAKrQ/videos



