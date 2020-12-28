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Jeffrey Epstein's Butler: The Truth About Power
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416 views • December 28, 2020
The FBI did NOT indict Jeffrey Epstein.
The instead indicted his BUTLER, who claimed to have the names and contact information for HUNDREDS of underage victims of Jeffrey Epstein!
American "justice."
Audio: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/jeffrey-epsteins-butler-the-truth-about-power
"A butler who allegedly held details of Prince Andrew’s time at the home of paedophile Jeffrey Epstein has died. [2015]
"But Alfredo Rodriguez, 60, had his ex-boss’s contacts book and sources say Epstein’s lawyers are “petrified” about where it will go.
"Mr Rodriguez called the book the Holy Grail and took it with him as insurance against Epstein.
"He was jailed four years ago for 18 months for not giving it to prosecutors.
"He tried to sell it for £33,000 to defence lawyers.
"Famous people in the book include Bill Clinton, Mick Jagger, Earl Spencer and Henry Kissinger, though there is no suggestion of wrongdoing by them.
"Mr Rodriguez was killed by cancer and widow Patricia Dunn of Miami said: “Alfredo died and so did many secrets. He knew about everyone including the Prince.”
"After years of service Alfredo fell out with convicted sex offender Epstein but when he left he took a copy of his boss's black book of his contacts.
"He kept it secret from prosecutors who said if they had known about it the billionaire would have received a much longer sentence.
"The prince denies under-age sex claims in US court papers.
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https://s9503.pcdn.co/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/alfredo-rodriguez-Epsteins-butler.pdf
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/tycoon-paedo-jeffrey-epsteins-butler-4930850
The instead indicted his BUTLER, who claimed to have the names and contact information for HUNDREDS of underage victims of Jeffrey Epstein!
American "justice."
Audio: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/jeffrey-epsteins-butler-the-truth-about-power
"A butler who allegedly held details of Prince Andrew’s time at the home of paedophile Jeffrey Epstein has died. [2015]
"But Alfredo Rodriguez, 60, had his ex-boss’s contacts book and sources say Epstein’s lawyers are “petrified” about where it will go.
"Mr Rodriguez called the book the Holy Grail and took it with him as insurance against Epstein.
"He was jailed four years ago for 18 months for not giving it to prosecutors.
"He tried to sell it for £33,000 to defence lawyers.
"Famous people in the book include Bill Clinton, Mick Jagger, Earl Spencer and Henry Kissinger, though there is no suggestion of wrongdoing by them.
"Mr Rodriguez was killed by cancer and widow Patricia Dunn of Miami said: “Alfredo died and so did many secrets. He knew about everyone including the Prince.”
"After years of service Alfredo fell out with convicted sex offender Epstein but when he left he took a copy of his boss's black book of his contacts.
"He kept it secret from prosecutors who said if they had known about it the billionaire would have received a much longer sentence.
"The prince denies under-age sex claims in US court papers.
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/freedomainradio
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
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Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
https://s9503.pcdn.co/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/alfredo-rodriguez-Epsteins-butler.pdf
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/tycoon-paedo-jeffrey-epsteins-butler-4930850
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