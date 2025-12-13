This week something terrifying happened — my son was bitten by a bat here in El Salvador. We had to rush to Fosalud, the country’s free public health clinic, for an emergency RABIES vaccination.

In this video, I share our real-life experience — what happened, how the clinic helped, and why it’s so important to act fast after any wild animal bite.





📍 Location: El Salvador, Central America

💰 Currency: US Dollar & Bitcoin

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family: Christian family of five





You’ll learn:

🦇 What to do immediately after a bat or wild animal bite.

💉 Why getting a rabies vaccine right away can save your life.

🏥 What Fosalud is in El Salvador.

🙏 Our personal story and tips for keeping your family safe abroad.





