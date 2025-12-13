© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week something terrifying happened — my son was bitten by a bat here in El Salvador. We had to rush to Fosalud, the country’s free public health clinic, for an emergency RABIES vaccination.
In this video, I share our real-life experience — what happened, how the clinic helped, and why it’s so important to act fast after any wild animal bite.
📍 Location: El Salvador, Central America
💰 Currency: US Dollar & Bitcoin
👨👩👧👦 Family: Christian family of five
📺 Don’t forget: You can watch this video in Spanish by selecting YouTube’s audio track or enabling subtitles (CC).
You’ll learn:
🦇 What to do immediately after a bat or wild animal bite.
💉 Why getting a rabies vaccine right away can save your life.
🏥 What Fosalud is in El Salvador.
🙏 Our personal story and tips for keeping your family safe abroad.
Resources:
🇸🇻 Official Fosalud website – Free medical care, vaccinations, and emergency services throughout El Salvador.
