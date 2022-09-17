Quo Vadis

Our Lady of Fatima and the Miracle of September 13, 1917.





On September 13, 1917 about thirty thousand people gathered at Cova d'Iria, including many sick on stretchers.





At noon, witnesses said that they saw a luminous globe rain from the sky and descend towards the oak; the Madonna appeared and consoled some of the sick, promising Lucy that within the year she would heal them; after which she ordered to use the money that people donated to build a chapel dedicated to her in Cova d'Iria.





Lucy wanted to give the Madonna a bottle of perfume and some letters given to her by a native of Olival, but these were obviously not accepted, then the apparition disappeared.





Sister Lucy tells us:





“As the hour approached, I went down there with Jacinta and Francesco, among numerous people who barely let us pass.





The streets were full of people; everyone wanted to see us and talk to us.





They asked that we present their needs to Our Lady.





We finally arrived at the Cova da Iria, near the holm oak and began to pray the Rosary with the people.





Shortly after we saw the reflection of the light and immediately we saw Our Lady on the tree.





She told us:





"Continue to say the Rosary to end the war.





In October, Our Lord will also come, Our Lady of Sorrows and of Carmel, Saint Joseph with the Child Jesus, to bless the world.





God is happy with your sacrifice, but he doesn't want you to sleep in a sackcloth, wear it only during the day. "





"They asked me to ask you many things: healing of some sick people, of a deaf-mute. "





"Yes, some I will heal, others not.





In October I will perform a miracle for everyone to believe. "





According to the testimony of some spectators, on the occasion of this visit of the Madonna, as on other times, various atmospheric phenomena occurred.





They observed "a luminous globe moving from east to west, gliding slowly and majestically through space".





In addition to this, there was “a decrease in sunlight, so strong that the moon and stars could be seen in the firmament.





The atmosphere took on a yellowish tint; a white cloud, visible up to the limit of the Cova, enveloped the holm oak and with it the visionaries.





From the sky they rained like white flowers or snowflakes that did not touch the ground, but disintegrated at a certain height, even when you wanted to grab them with your hat or pick them up in your hand.





Brief as it was, the apparition of the Blessed Virgin left the little seers overjoyed, consoled and strengthened in their faith.





Francisco, in particular, felt seized with joy at the prospect of seeing, within a month, Jesus according to what the Queen of Heaven and Earth had promised.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FiFuNfnuuaY




