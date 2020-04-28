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How Vitamin C Won The Cold War
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25 views • April 28, 2020
Hear from doctors and academics around the world on the success of Vitamin C for treating patients infected by the virus in this current pandemic. They explain when and how Vitamin C should be used in ICU units and why it is Vitamin C's role in managing an immune response that is so key.
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