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Standing for Medical Freedom featuring Dr. Heather Gulish Melton MD
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56 views • August 23, 2021
Dr. Heather Gulish Melton MD is interviewed by The Mike Weatherord Show (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRrAncdUIBNsgPrbJI3rc_Q) on Medical side of the COVID 19 and Vaccine Issue.
source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xy3Bsc0u4hs
source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xy3Bsc0u4hs
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