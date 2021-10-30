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RECORD CROWDS PROTEST COVID VACCINE MANDATES
The movement to fight vaccine mandates has grown exponentially across the country just this week alone leading up to the largest vaccine choice protest in US history. Get inspired by some of the most powerful moments.
#AARally #AmericanAirlines #BrooklynBridgeProtest #VaccineChoice #NYCRally #TheHighwire #HW239