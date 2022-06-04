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Evildoers Walk The Wicked Path With Violence
Proverbs 4:17 (NIV)
17 They eat the bread of wickedness
and drink the wine of violence.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The Wicked spawn only evil and violence continually.
Avoid them, they are not your friends.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p92cphf
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