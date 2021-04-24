Voices for Truth - The Experts You Can Trust.

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50 views • April 24, 2021
Credit to Dr Dolores Cahill
A conversation you won’t hear on RTE...
Prof. Dolores Cahill, Ivor Cummins, Eddie Hobbs, Tracey O’Mahony BL, Pat Morrissey MD and Anne McCluskey MD take part in a round-table discussion, addressing the main issues affecting us over the past year.
In association with @RylandMedia
Recorded (as live) on 17th April, 2021.
Source: https://www.facebook.com/ifpdolorescahill/videos/928662611265506/?t=3
A conversation you won’t hear on RTE...
Prof. Dolores Cahill, Ivor Cummins, Eddie Hobbs, Tracey O’Mahony BL, Pat Morrissey MD and Anne McCluskey MD take part in a round-table discussion, addressing the main issues affecting us over the past year.
In association with @RylandMedia
Recorded (as live) on 17th April, 2021.
Source: https://www.facebook.com/ifpdolorescahill/videos/928662611265506/?t=3
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