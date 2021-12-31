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Grouchy Dr Fouchi and the CDC backtrack (MIRRORED)
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451 views • December 31, 2021
Grouchy Dr Fouchi and the CDC backtrack (MIRRORED)
MIrrored from You Tube channel Rotten Politics at:-
https://youtu.be/QTUcTosKhjE
Dr fouchi has admitted the truth about hospitalisations
and the cdc admit PCR tests cant tell if its lurgy or flu/cold
Please sign up to my website everything i create goes on there
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All channel art designed by Supratec
if you wish to get your own he can be contacted though my discord server or email
[email protected]
MIrrored from You Tube channel Rotten Politics at:-
https://youtu.be/QTUcTosKhjE
Dr fouchi has admitted the truth about hospitalisations
and the cdc admit PCR tests cant tell if its lurgy or flu/cold
Please sign up to my website everything i create goes on there
web site https://rottenpolitics.co.uk/
Merchandise all on the web site folks
Please consider helping the channels survive
Paypal https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/RottenPolitics
Telegram https://t.me/RottenPolitics
GETTR https://www.gettr.com/user/rottenpolics
Rotten Politics
https://www.youtube.com/c/RottenPolitics
Rotten to the core
https://www.youtube.com/c/RottenToTheCores
Discord
https://discord.gg/z2XCB8n
Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/Rotten_Politics
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@RottenPolitics:a
Gab
https://www.gab.com/Rotten_Politics
https://twitter.com/PoliticsRotten
@PoliticsRotten
All channel art designed by Supratec
if you wish to get your own he can be contacted though my discord server or email
[email protected]
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