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Joe Biden Celebrates Skull & Bones Pfizer Shot
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42 views • May 02, 2021
It's not a coincidence that Biden got his shot EXACTLY AT 3:22pm , Skull and Bones, also known as The Order, Order 322 or The Brotherhood of Death is an undergraduate senior secret student society at Yale University , John Hopkins University's first president Daniel Coit Gilman https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daniel_Coit_Gilman
was a member
was a member
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