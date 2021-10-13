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Australia is Blindly Following the Rest of the World to Harm Their People
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92 views • October 13, 2021
Australian numbers will explode because the modelling is AGAIN flawed.
The TGA (equivalent to the FDA in America) has Not performed proper investigations when saying the vaccines are okay to use. The TGA Data says otherwise. They are Not telling Australians the Truth.
Jason Olbourne is a former TV producer who is now a citizen journalist with an interest in unearthing hidden facts from official data such as the TGA COVID-19 vaccine safety reports.
Jason runs World Series News Underground TV on social media and is the founder of "A Million Mums for Informed Consent". Jason has been studying the latest reports by the TGA on Vaccine safety.
First Published October 9, 2021
Credit Asia Pacific Today and Jason Olbourne
www.asiapacifictoday.tv
amillionmums.com
The TGA (equivalent to the FDA in America) has Not performed proper investigations when saying the vaccines are okay to use. The TGA Data says otherwise. They are Not telling Australians the Truth.
Jason Olbourne is a former TV producer who is now a citizen journalist with an interest in unearthing hidden facts from official data such as the TGA COVID-19 vaccine safety reports.
Jason runs World Series News Underground TV on social media and is the founder of "A Million Mums for Informed Consent". Jason has been studying the latest reports by the TGA on Vaccine safety.
First Published October 9, 2021
Credit Asia Pacific Today and Jason Olbourne
www.asiapacifictoday.tv
amillionmums.com
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