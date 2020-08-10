This is a collection of videos and a few stills of a recent visit to our wetland in the final weeks before swan chicks (cygnets) are due to hatch. I was able to photograph six eggs when the swan stood to move them so we are hopeful for a great outcome. We even saw a large kangaroo on the shore of this wetland. They are not often seen as large as that so close to the urban areas. There were many other birds on the water so we were led to call this video 'Wetland Life'. The accompanying music is composed and played by my brother Phillip so it is unlikely to have been heard before.