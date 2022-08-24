Kevin’s Tip of The Week: Maypop passion flower

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Kevin showcases the Maypop passion flower, a perennial plant hardy to at least zone 6. It has many edible parts; the delicious fruit it produces, all the leaves are medicinal and edible (can be used as a tea, in a tincture, or eaten on its own).
Let us know in the comments if you’re growing Maypop in your food forest.