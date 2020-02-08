© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
White Liberals Apologize For Slavery by Kissing Boots of Black Power Group Members
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • February 08, 2020
“Proving they are sorry for what their forefathers have done.”
Paul Joseph Watson | Infowars.com - February 7, 2020
A video shows a white couple bending down and kissing the boots of black power group members to apologize for slavery.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/video-white-liberals-apologize-for-slavery-by-kissing-boots-of-black-power-group-members/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
Paul Joseph Watson | Infowars.com - February 7, 2020
A video shows a white couple bending down and kissing the boots of black power group members to apologize for slavery.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/video-white-liberals-apologize-for-slavery-by-kissing-boots-of-black-power-group-members/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.