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Logan Paul Surprise Flat Earth Documentary Announcement to Ryan Garcia
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
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34 views • May 06, 2021
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Jan 8, 2019 with 15.8K views.
Logan Paul surprises Ryan Garcia with the announcement of his Flat Earth Documentary coming at the end of Jan 2019

Watch Logan Paul interview me for the upcoming documentary
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O1Yj-EI2eTw

Impaulsive Podcast ep. 23 Ryan Garcia thinks the earth is flat
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGeBogGDZ9W3dsGx-mWQGJA

Credit: Red Pill Philosophy
https://www.youtube.com/user/LifeLibertyNow

#loganpaul #impaulsive #flatearth

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science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
science, scientism, bible, cosmology, geology, physics, astronomy, navigation
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