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Greg Kelly: Audiotape Coming Soon that Will Force Biden to Drop from 2024 Race
GalacticStorm
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156 views • August 30, 2023

Greg Kelly dropped a political bomb on his popular Newsmax show last night.


Kelly told his audience that an audiotape will be released in the coming days that contains “incontrovertible evidence” of Joe Biden’s corruption. Kelly says it will be so damning that Joe Biden will be forced to withdraw from the 2024 race.


It ought to be interesting.


Greg Kelly: There is an audio tape, I am told, by people in the know, not necessarily in government, not necessarily out of government. I can’t say too much, but there is incontrovertible evidence of Joe Biden’s corruption that is about to be made public. It’s not going to happen tomorrow. It’s not going to happen before Labor Day, but it will happen sometime between Labor Day and Halloween.


This tape will be made public. I’m not sure by what entity at this point, but once it is heard, joe Biden will have well, he’ll have only two options. Number one, he will not be able to remain a candidate for the presidency, for re election. It will be over and done with. The only thing that he might be able to do, potentially, but probably not, is remain as president.


am told this tape is that incriminating, and they’re worried about it right now at the White House. They know about it. They know it’s out there. There may be more than one. And it makes a lot of sense.

Keywords
white houseccpbiden corruptionbiden crime familybiden regimeaudio tape proof coming
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