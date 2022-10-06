FREE ASSANGE - Oliver Stone call to action in LONDON - In the Name of Freedom For Everyone - MARCH for Julian ASSANGE on OCTOBER 8th.

'FREE ASSANGE Humanchain Oliver Stone call to action - In the Name of Everyone Freedom March for Assange on October 8th
I'm sharing this video from 'Dont Extradite Assange Campaign' on YouTube.
'If you're in London, England on October 8, go out and march in this planned demonstration #SurroundingParliament in support of Julian Assange' Oliver Stone
