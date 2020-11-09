Facebook szpieguje ciebie dla rządu.

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Facebook szpieguje ciebie dla rządu.
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66 views • November 09, 2020
W poniższym materiale Joe Biggs, reporter infowars.com omawia nową politykę Facebooka, która wejdzie w życie 1 stycznia 2015 roku. Umowa ta umożliwi oficjalnie osobom trzecim, takim jak CIA, FBI, czy NSA na zbieranie danych z twojego komputera, telefonów, i innych urządzeń na których korzystasz z usług Facebooka.
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