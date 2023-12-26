PFIZER WENT "ALL IN" ON TURBO CANCER

LOOK AT WHAT THEY DO, NOT WHAT THEY SAY
PFIZER ANNOUNCEMENT
https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-release/press-release-detail/pfizer-completes-acquisition-seagen
Antibody–drug conjugate
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antibody%E2%80%93drug_conjugate
Safety and Tolerability of Antibody-Drug Conjugates in Cancer
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40264-018-0775-7
Mirrored - Remarque88
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.