Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PFIZER WENT "ALL IN" ON TURBO CANCER
channel image
The Prisoner
8896 Subscribers
Shop now
736 views
Published a day ago

LOOK AT WHAT THEY DO, NOT WHAT THEY SAY

PFIZER ANNOUNCEMENT

https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-release/press-release-detail/pfizer-completes-acquisition-seagen

Antibody–drug conjugate

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antibody%E2%80%93drug_conjugate

Safety and Tolerability of Antibody-Drug Conjugates in Cancer

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40264-018-0775-7

Mirrored - Remarque88

Keywords
cancermonopolysyndicate

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket