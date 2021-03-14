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Weekly VAERS Update 1,24 Dead And 31,079 "Adverse Effects".
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1090 views • March 14, 2021
Another week with almost a 25% increase on VAERS an already very underreported system. Also a look at a PCR test printout from a friend with some disturbing info on it.
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https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&;GROUP1=CAT&EVENTS=ON&VAX=COVID19
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SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
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Episode Links:
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&;GROUP1=CAT&EVENTS=ON&VAX=COVID19
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