America Needs Fuel

Delays, Cancelations, Shortages

* Every transportation secretary has two big concerns.

* Fuel and air travel are going in the wrong direction.

* Sanctions on Russia have hurt Americans.

* America is now begging dictatorships for oil.

* You’d think Mayor Pete would want to fix this, but [s]he’s too busy pushing equity.

* Air travel has become totally unreliable; ‘staffing has become a challenge’.

* People are flying private if they have the means.

* If you can’t fly private, you’re grounded.

* The few tickets available are very expensive.

* Gas prices are being used to push Green New Deal.

* Mayor Pete pushes electric cars on poor Americans — and blames the racist roads!

* It’s time for Buttplug to resign.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 3 June 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6307270078112

