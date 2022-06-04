America Needs Fuel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Delays, Cancelations, Shortages
* Every transportation secretary has two big concerns.
* Fuel and air travel are going in the wrong direction.
* Sanctions on Russia have hurt Americans.
* America is now begging dictatorships for oil.
* You’d think Mayor Pete would want to fix this, but [s]he’s too busy pushing equity.
* Air travel has become totally unreliable; ‘staffing has become a challenge’.
* People are flying private if they have the means.
* If you can’t fly private, you’re grounded.
* The few tickets available are very expensive.
* Gas prices are being used to push Green New Deal.
* Mayor Pete pushes electric cars on poor Americans — and blames the racist roads!
* It’s time for Buttplug to resign.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 3 June 2022