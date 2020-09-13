What On Earth Is Happening - Episode #217

Date: 2019-07-28Topics: The Tarot's Major Arcana As A Revelation Of Personal And Societal Progress, Tarot as the Book of Life, Occulted Knowledge, the two categories of Occult Knowledge, Hidden Knowledge of the Human Psyche and the Laws of Nature, the Religions of Government and Scientism, the Major and Minor Arcana of the Tarot, a future WOEIH Tarot Deck, Tarot misused as only "fortune-telling" by charlatans, the Covert Language of Symbols, Suits of the Minor Arcana, Coins as Resources/Earth, Cups as Emotions/Water, Swords as Intellect/Air, Wands as Action/Will/Fire, the Tarot as part of the Goddess Tradition, the name "Tarot" derived from Terra/Tara/Truth, Symbolism of the the Wheel of Fortune, the Tetragrammaton, Symbolism of the Crosses of St. George and St. Andrew, symbolism of Archangels, False equivalency of Influence and Determinism, the Rejection of Free Will as a causal factor of Human Slavery, the meaning of the letters in the word Tarot, Kabbalah as an Occult Science, Kabbalah literally means "To Receive," Kaballah as a method of preparing oneself to receive Truth and Natural Law, the inseparable connection between Tarot and Kabbalah, the Kabbalistic Tree of Life, the Sephirot as "emanations" connected by 22 Paths, the Correspondence between the Vedic system of Chakras Tree of Life, the Pillars of Severity, Mercy and Mildness on the tree of Life, the Masculine and Feminine aspects of the Tree of Life, numbers of the Sephirot, Esoteric breakdown of the meanings of the Sephirot, the Kundalini Energy and its ascent up the Tree of Life, the "Lightning-Struck Tree, the Kabbalistic arrangement of the cards of the Major Arcana upon the two Trees of Life (Microcosmic and Macrocosmic), the 911 Ritual to destroy the "Ladder to God," the Esoteric meaning of each of the Major Arcana Tarot cards in correlation to the Sephirot, how Mark would rename the Major Arcana cards to reflect their true meanings.Mark Passio's web site:Donate directly:Donation Gifts:Social Media: