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The AxeTruth Show - 11/3 Red Wave Sweeps VA Election - Gov Glenn Youngkin Wins!
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30 views • November 05, 2021
Glenn Youngkin defeats Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia governor's race, along with republicans won Lt. Gov 1st female , and shes black Winsome Sears, & republican Jason Miyares as Atty General .. a RED WAVE SWEEP.
1. in Trump news .. alphabet soup reporter from CNN interviewing ppl at World Series game about Trump being in attendance thought they were going to get some negative comments but didnt.
2. CNN's Dana Bash reacts to Glenn Youngkin's win in Virginia claiming he ran away from Trum, but yet he was endorsed by Trump & ran on America 1st policies that Trump ran on.
3. 10 finger forehead RACIST Mammy puppet for MSDNC Joy Reid Exit polls showed that the coronavirus was not important to voters in Virginia. It was education. Which is code for white parents don’t like the idea of teaching about race
4. Glenn Youngkin We're going to introduce choice within our public school system
5. the mammy network MSNBC claims Glenn Youngkin laundered former President Trump's flagrant racism, wrapped it in education, and gave it a lie as a label
6. Glenn Youngkin I'm not going to be lectured by a guy on race who embraces someone who wore blackface.
7. the standout of election night was Jamaican immigrant Winsome Sears , this is her campaign ad.
8. Winsome Sears campaign victory speech was the best speech of the night , with her beautiful nuclear family on stage with her.
9. Lt. Gov of Virginia Winsome Sears challenges Joy Reid to have her on MSNBC if she's 'woman enough
10. today in Covid19 ridiculous propaganda New York Post article ... now COVID19 causes erectile dysfunction so you must get the VACCINE to keep your dick hard... WTF
https://nypost.com/2021/11/02/doctors-warn-men-to-get-vaccinated-do-it-for-your-penis/
11. Magic Johnson bc Spokerperson for HIV epedimic but didn't take AZT video by Jamie Dlux.. More proof that the HIV/AIDS epidemic was a depopulation agenda & Dr. Fauci is guilty of mass genocide
12. Candace Owens what would you do if the Gov brought the power grid down.. the WEF is predicting a CYBER ATTACK that will shut down the internet & all of the power... are you prepared? because they did the same thing with COVID19.
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
1. in Trump news .. alphabet soup reporter from CNN interviewing ppl at World Series game about Trump being in attendance thought they were going to get some negative comments but didnt.
2. CNN's Dana Bash reacts to Glenn Youngkin's win in Virginia claiming he ran away from Trum, but yet he was endorsed by Trump & ran on America 1st policies that Trump ran on.
3. 10 finger forehead RACIST Mammy puppet for MSDNC Joy Reid Exit polls showed that the coronavirus was not important to voters in Virginia. It was education. Which is code for white parents don’t like the idea of teaching about race
4. Glenn Youngkin We're going to introduce choice within our public school system
5. the mammy network MSNBC claims Glenn Youngkin laundered former President Trump's flagrant racism, wrapped it in education, and gave it a lie as a label
6. Glenn Youngkin I'm not going to be lectured by a guy on race who embraces someone who wore blackface.
7. the standout of election night was Jamaican immigrant Winsome Sears , this is her campaign ad.
8. Winsome Sears campaign victory speech was the best speech of the night , with her beautiful nuclear family on stage with her.
9. Lt. Gov of Virginia Winsome Sears challenges Joy Reid to have her on MSNBC if she's 'woman enough
10. today in Covid19 ridiculous propaganda New York Post article ... now COVID19 causes erectile dysfunction so you must get the VACCINE to keep your dick hard... WTF
https://nypost.com/2021/11/02/doctors-warn-men-to-get-vaccinated-do-it-for-your-penis/
11. Magic Johnson bc Spokerperson for HIV epedimic but didn't take AZT video by Jamie Dlux.. More proof that the HIV/AIDS epidemic was a depopulation agenda & Dr. Fauci is guilty of mass genocide
12. Candace Owens what would you do if the Gov brought the power grid down.. the WEF is predicting a CYBER ATTACK that will shut down the internet & all of the power... are you prepared? because they did the same thing with COVID19.
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
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