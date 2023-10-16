Create New Account
The Fall of Man Sets Stage for the Son of Man-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-OCT 15 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Published 17 hours ago

The Study of the Fall of Man Sets the Stage for the Redemption of Man Which Sets the Stage for the Redeemer. So, What Does an Intelligent, Educated Jew Say About Jesus? Or What Might a Karaite Jew Say of Jesus? It All Depends Upon the Authority They Use. Likewise the Muslims. Most Blessedly, by the Authority of Our Bible, We Christians Can Plainly See Him Revealed as Our Precious Lord and Saviour.

biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times

