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Armonia Energy® - Moving & Storage Full-Services
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12 views • September 01, 2020
moving - storage
Armonia Energy® Moving & Storage Company in Athens
We offer complete solutions for the moving and storage and packaging of our customers' home or professional equipment. Our experience since 1999 and our many satisfied customers are the guarantees for a calm and harmonious moving, without unpleasant surprises.
Independent Storage Space Areas at Armonia Energy facilities
In storage areas, there is no time commitment as far as storage time is concerned.
Warehousing does not include hidden charges, except for the cubic meters occupied by our customer's equipment.
Respect for the value of our customers home appliances was our guide in creating independent "Store n' Lock" type warehouses on the 4th & 3rd floor including counter flood protection.
Our counter-seismic industrial building includes also:
Independent Storage Space Areas
Alarm, Fire Detection Autonomous lock & Insurance coverage.
Detailed recording of items so that our customers are completely guaranteed.
Availability with direct access to our customers' home appliances, six days a week.
You can find us:
🌃 Oidipodos 19 Street Address | postal code 10443 , Athens
🌎https://www.armoniaenergy.gr/
📧 [email protected]
☎️ 2105124306 ☎️ 2102639170
Armonia Energy® Moving & Storage Company in Athens
We offer complete solutions for the moving and storage and packaging of our customers' home or professional equipment. Our experience since 1999 and our many satisfied customers are the guarantees for a calm and harmonious moving, without unpleasant surprises.
Independent Storage Space Areas at Armonia Energy facilities
In storage areas, there is no time commitment as far as storage time is concerned.
Warehousing does not include hidden charges, except for the cubic meters occupied by our customer's equipment.
Respect for the value of our customers home appliances was our guide in creating independent "Store n' Lock" type warehouses on the 4th & 3rd floor including counter flood protection.
Our counter-seismic industrial building includes also:
Independent Storage Space Areas
Alarm, Fire Detection Autonomous lock & Insurance coverage.
Detailed recording of items so that our customers are completely guaranteed.
Availability with direct access to our customers' home appliances, six days a week.
You can find us:
🌃 Oidipodos 19 Street Address | postal code 10443 , Athens
🌎https://www.armoniaenergy.gr/
📧 [email protected]
☎️ 2105124306 ☎️ 2102639170
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