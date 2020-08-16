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Jesus Shows Kevin Zadai Next 11 Years in Heaven
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49 views • August 16, 2020
Dr. Kevin Zadai recently had a 5-1/2 hour face to face encounter with Jesus! What did they talk about? The next 11 years! And then Jesus explained the books of Ephesians and Corinthians verse-by-verse, focusing on the body of believers and the importance of spiritual gifts. Including yours.
Jesus then shared wisdom specifically for the season ahead. Including—
• The Father’s love • The angelic • The coming move of God • The year of Jubilee • House churches • Prospering in hard times • Mysteries of the faith
And finally, Jesus revealed that a deception has come upon the earth, and it will end in an exposure of false ministers and ministries. So be aware, and take care for your sake and others.
Kevin’s exclusive 4-CD/audio series, My Time with Jesus Concerning Your Future, comes with his new book, You Can Hear God’s Voice—because now is the acceptable time to:
• Recognize God’s voice apart from other voices
• Get clarity in knowing God’s will
• Know your rights and privileges as a believer
• Walk in discernment through the Holy Spirit
What Kevin describes is an exciting season. It’s important and ahead of you now!
Kevin Zadai is a licensed pilot who God told to be a flight attendant. Over a long career with a major airline, the former employee-of-the-year ministered to its passengers daily, carrying the Glory of God as he worked. Today Kevin is retired, but he is still a busy traveler, including frequent trips to Heaven. He and his wife Kathi live in New Orleans, LA.
Dr. Zaida's Utube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdV1qGdSOexX8Ca6cP2wo3A
Sid Roth's Utube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/SidRoth
Jesus then shared wisdom specifically for the season ahead. Including—
• The Father’s love • The angelic • The coming move of God • The year of Jubilee • House churches • Prospering in hard times • Mysteries of the faith
And finally, Jesus revealed that a deception has come upon the earth, and it will end in an exposure of false ministers and ministries. So be aware, and take care for your sake and others.
Kevin’s exclusive 4-CD/audio series, My Time with Jesus Concerning Your Future, comes with his new book, You Can Hear God’s Voice—because now is the acceptable time to:
• Recognize God’s voice apart from other voices
• Get clarity in knowing God’s will
• Know your rights and privileges as a believer
• Walk in discernment through the Holy Spirit
What Kevin describes is an exciting season. It’s important and ahead of you now!
Kevin Zadai is a licensed pilot who God told to be a flight attendant. Over a long career with a major airline, the former employee-of-the-year ministered to its passengers daily, carrying the Glory of God as he worked. Today Kevin is retired, but he is still a busy traveler, including frequent trips to Heaven. He and his wife Kathi live in New Orleans, LA.
Dr. Zaida's Utube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdV1qGdSOexX8Ca6cP2wo3A
Sid Roth's Utube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/SidRoth
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