BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE LONER MONEY OR EXCUSES
vjtv
vjtv
23 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • 1 day ago

The Loner trudged through Vancouver’s rain-slicked streets with his usual street smart cool. on the grime of East Hastings. He’d been dodging trouble, but trouble had a way of finding him. The Batter was coming—big, bald, and brutal, a loan shark who collected debts with a maple baseball bat and a sneer that could curdle blood. Word was, the Loner owed him big, and the Batter wasn’t one for eye owe you's In an alley with the stink of piss, the air grew thick with menace. The Loner’s steps echoed off brick walls, then stopped. A show down loomed—six-foot-five, built like a tank. The Batter, bat slung over his shoulder, eyes glinting like a predator’s. “You’re late,” he growled, tapping the bat against his palm, each thud a promise of pain. The Loner’s hand twitched toward the switchblade in his coat, but he knew it was no match for that maple club. “You got my money, or you got excuses?” the Batter snarled, stepping closer The Loner’s jaw tightened, mind racing for an out. The alley was a trap, and the Batter swung for keeps. Time was up.

Keywords
filmnoirvancouver
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy