Amazon's Super Bowl Ad EXPOOSED: "Lost Puppy" Conceals a 90-Million-Camera Surveillance Grid

Sean Morgan exposes the hidden architecture behind Amazon Ring's Super Bowl ad—a seemingly innocent puppy rescue that quietly activated an AI-powered neighborhood surveillance network spanning 20 million homes and 90 million cameras.





What aired as heartwarming entertainment cost $8–10 million, but the true investment came from American consumers themselves. Morgan reveals how Ring's "Search Party" feature defaults to active, how only 5% of users opt out, and how the system now quietly builds biometric profiles of everyone who walks past a doorbell—without consent or legal recourse.





