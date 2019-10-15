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Politics Oct 15th 2019 4th Democratic Presidential Debate -FULL commercial free
Truth Matters
Truth Matters
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7 views • October 17, 2019
Oct 15th 2019 4th Democratic Presidential Debate (FULL commercial free)
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
One thing becomes obvious when you watch the Democratic presidential debates.
Only someone indoctrinated by the public fools system, Vaccinated and Drugged
could support the people claiming to be Democrats WHO
with few exceptions support the War of Terror, Endless foreign occupations,
Disarming Americans Stealing their Guns, Security, Liberty, Lives
(Killing people with Abortion/Vaccines/Drugs/Radiation/GMO's, Palm Oil.../Chemicals)
Stealing peoples Wealth Taxes/Inflation/Jobs,
Spying/Tracking/Databasing Everyone and everything

The candidates
Joe Biden : Former Vice President
Cory Booker : New Jersey Sen.
Pete Buttigieg : South Bend, Indiana Mayor
Julian Castro : Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary
Tulsi Gabbard : Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
Kamala Harris : California Sen.
Amy Klobuchar : Minnesota Sen.
Beto O'Rourke : Former Texas Rep.
Bernie Sanders : Vermont Sen.
Tom Steyer : Entrepreneur (first debate)
Elizabeth Warren : Massachusetts Sen.
Andrew Yang :Entrepreneur
torrent name -
Fourth Democratic Debate 2019 10 15 720p WEBRip x264-PC.mp4
source
https://torrentgalaxy.to/torrent/13825259/Fourth-Democratic-Debate-2019-10-15-720p-WEBRip-x264-PC-mp4
Keywords
cnnpoliticsdebateohionytpresidentialdemocratic4thoct 2019 10152019
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