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COLE BEASLEY in NFL, HIS STATEMENT ABOUT PLAYERS AND THE VACCINE
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130 views • July 31, 2021
Cole Beasley’s statement on the vaccine:
He is pro-choice. He ain’t wrong.. doctors are playing a guessing game when it comes to the virus. They shouldn’t have to inject themselves with an experiment to play football. Period! Proud to see he is standing up for players that don’t have a voice.
“Once players get cut, they’re losing their dream they’ve worked their whole lives for over a vaccine that is proven to not keep people from contracting Covid”
He is pro-choice. He ain’t wrong.. doctors are playing a guessing game when it comes to the virus. They shouldn’t have to inject themselves with an experiment to play football. Period! Proud to see he is standing up for players that don’t have a voice.
“Once players get cut, they’re losing their dream they’ve worked their whole lives for over a vaccine that is proven to not keep people from contracting Covid”
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