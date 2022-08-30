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The Known and Unknown Risks of the New mRNA Inoculation with toxicologist Ashley Everly
On this episode of HealthMade Radio, Dr. Michael Karlfeldt interviews toxicologist Ashley Everly about the mRNA shot. Ashley received her bachelor of science in Environmental Toxicology from UC Davis. She worked as an intern at the California Environmental Protection Agency with the Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment. Her firstborn’s vaccine injury propelled her to investigate medical research on natural health, nutrition, and vaccine safety, which motivated her to create a free resource called Vaccine Guide.
Since then, she has become a voice in the vaccine risk-aware community and has worked with various non-profit organizations, advocacy groups, and legal teams.
Learn more about the unknown and known risks of the mRNA shot
VAERS COVID Vaccine
Adverse Event Reports
Ashley Everly is a toxicologist, science writer, activist, and the mother of a vaccine-injured child. She is also the force behind Vaccine Guide and EverlyReport.com.
Connect with Ashley Everly
Facebook: ashleyeverlyvax
Instagram: insta_everlyash
Twitter: everlyash