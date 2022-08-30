The Known and Unknown Risks of the New mRNA Inoculation with toxicologist Ashley Everly

​

On this episode of HealthMade Radio, Dr. Michael Karlfeldt interviews toxicologist Ashley Everly about the mRNA shot. Ashley received her bachelor of science in Environmental Toxicology from UC Davis. She worked as an intern at the California Environmental Protection Agency with the Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment. Her firstborn’s vaccine injury propelled her to investigate medical research on natural health, nutrition, and vaccine safety, which motivated her to create a free resource called Vaccine Guide.

​

Since then, she has become a voice in the vaccine risk-aware community and has worked with various non-profit organizations, advocacy groups, and legal teams.

​

Learn more about the unknown and known risks of the mRNA shot

What is the difference between Traditional Vaccines and mRNA shot

If the data included the number of cases reported by the vaccinated within one week of each shot, statistically, the shot would be between 4 – 6% effectiveness. Potential harm as reported from the VAERS database, reflects death and permanent injury is under-reported Viral Vector Vaccine (Johnson and Johnson) versus mRNA technology in liposomal form (Pfizer and Moderna) effects on the bodyStatistical Manipulation VAERS COVID Vaccine

Adverse Event Reports All VAERS COVID Reports OPENVAERS.COM US/Territories/Unknown 1,390,594 Reports Through August 19, 2022 30,479 DEATHS 174,371 HOSPITALIZATIONS 134,245 URGENT CARE



