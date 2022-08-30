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The Known and Unknown Risks of the New mRNA Inoculation
The Karlfeldt Center
The Karlfeldt Center
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49 views • August 30, 2022

The Known and Unknown Risks of the New mRNA Inoculation with toxicologist Ashley Everly

On this episode of HealthMade Radio, Dr. Michael Karlfeldt interviews toxicologist Ashley Everly about the mRNA shot. Ashley received her bachelor of science in Environmental Toxicology from UC Davis. She worked as an intern at the California Environmental Protection Agency with the Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment. Her firstborn’s vaccine injury propelled her to investigate medical research on natural health, nutrition, and vaccine safety, which motivated her to create a free resource called Vaccine Guide.

Since then, she has become a voice in the vaccine risk-aware community and has worked with various non-profit organizations, advocacy groups, and legal teams.

Learn more about the unknown and known risks of the mRNA shot

What is the difference between Traditional Vaccines and mRNA shot
Viral Vector Vaccine (Johnson and Johnson) versus mRNA technology in liposomal form (Pfizer and Moderna) effects on the bodyStatistical Manipulation
If the data included the number of cases reported by the vaccinated within one week of each shot, statistically, the shot would be between 4 – 6% effectiveness.
Potential harm as reported from the VAERS database, reflects death and permanent injury is under-reported 

 VAERS COVID Vaccine
Adverse Event Reports

All VAERS COVID Reports
 OPENVAERS.COM
US/Territories/Unknown
1,390,594 Reports Through August 19, 2022
 
30,479
DEATHS
174,371
HOSPITALIZATIONS
134,245
URGENT CARE

Ashley Everly is a toxicologist, science writer, activist, and the mother of a vaccine-injured child. She is also the force behind Vaccine Guide and EverlyReport.com.

Connect with Ashley Everly

Facebook: ashleyeverlyvax

Instagram: insta_everlyash

Twitter: everlyash

Keywords
health freedomcovid vaccinemrna
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy