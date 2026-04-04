Winning the info war, one LEGO brick at a time: Iran’s new Lego-style video

Winning the info war, one brick at a time: Iran’s new Lego-style video is absolute cinema

Creating what may be the magnum opus of its series of Lego-inspired AI videos on the Iran crisis.

🎥 The clip, accompanied by Mahdi Rasouli’s stirring song Arise, O People!, gives an account of the conflict to the present moment. Husayn ibn Ali, the Shia martyr whose story is crucial to understanding Iran’s penchant for resistance, makes a guest appearance, donning his distinctive Raiment of Victory, but with a modern twist – a Kalashnikov rifle.

⚔️His helmet placed on the heads of Iranian soldiers, the clip paints the war as an epic battle between the Husaynis and the modern-day Yazidis, followers of the corrupt and tyrannical ruler rejected by Husayn, and now represented by the US and Israel.

The video combines Husayn with the symbology of Arash the Archer of Ancient Iranian mythology, shooting down a bald eagle – symbol of US imperialism, and targeting the forces of the modern-day pharaohs, baal and satan using Husayn’s mighty Zulfiqar sword.







