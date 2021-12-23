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Manifesting Abundance & Health in 2022 ~ The LIVE Event Replay
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245 views • December 23, 2021
Bringing in the new year with light and intention, Dr. Group leads a cleansing experience for the community on manifesting abundance. He describes detoxing from reality and creating more time for ourselves, letting go of the chaos from the last 2 years, and setting a tone of presentness for 2022.
In this LIVE Event Replay, Dr. Group will guide discussions on:
— Reflections on 2021
— How to be more grateful
— How to support others during the global transition we’re experiencing
— Why you tend to feel stressed around the holidays and how to center yourself
— Creating your own reality through a high-vibrational mindset
–––––––––––––
Q&A PORTION:
The focus of this event was to hear from the community and answer YOUR questions. The Q&A portion (45 minutes in) covers topics such as:
– The Metaverse and future of reality
— Dr. Group’s upcoming NFT Art Project that will help to heal the world
– How to judge people less
– How to send healing energy to those that need it
– How to cleanse your internal and external environments
— How to reduce your phone-time and fight the technology addiction
— How to feed your mind, body, and soul in a way that truly nourishes you
–––––––––––––
Join The Global Healing Institute ~ Dr. Group’s Online Educational Platform.
MEMBER BENEFITS:
By joining ANY course ($19-97), you’ll be invited to:
– Member-only Q&As
– Exclusive interviews with leading medical professionals
– Private Healing Summits,
– Wellness Seminars
– Giveaways, Discounts, and much more!
BECOME A MEMBER NOW ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
–––––––––––––
Follow Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤
Uncensored platforms:
Telegram (DrGroupOfficial) - https://t.me/drgroupofficial
Brighteon (DrGroup) https://www.brighteon.com/channels/drgroup
https://www.instagram.com/drgroupofficial/
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup
–––––––––––––
His Website ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
–––––––––––––
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
In this LIVE Event Replay, Dr. Group will guide discussions on:
— Reflections on 2021
— How to be more grateful
— How to support others during the global transition we’re experiencing
— Why you tend to feel stressed around the holidays and how to center yourself
— Creating your own reality through a high-vibrational mindset
–––––––––––––
Q&A PORTION:
The focus of this event was to hear from the community and answer YOUR questions. The Q&A portion (45 minutes in) covers topics such as:
– The Metaverse and future of reality
— Dr. Group’s upcoming NFT Art Project that will help to heal the world
– How to judge people less
– How to send healing energy to those that need it
– How to cleanse your internal and external environments
— How to reduce your phone-time and fight the technology addiction
— How to feed your mind, body, and soul in a way that truly nourishes you
–––––––––––––
Join The Global Healing Institute ~ Dr. Group’s Online Educational Platform.
MEMBER BENEFITS:
By joining ANY course ($19-97), you’ll be invited to:
– Member-only Q&As
– Exclusive interviews with leading medical professionals
– Private Healing Summits,
– Wellness Seminars
– Giveaways, Discounts, and much more!
BECOME A MEMBER NOW ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
–––––––––––––
Follow Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤
Uncensored platforms:
Telegram (DrGroupOfficial) - https://t.me/drgroupofficial
Brighteon (DrGroup) https://www.brighteon.com/channels/drgroup
https://www.instagram.com/drgroupofficial/
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup
–––––––––––––
His Website ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
–––––––––––––
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
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